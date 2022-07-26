Former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen found not guilty of sexual assault

Former Canucks right wing Jake Virtanen was found not guilty. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen was found not guilty of sexual assault by a British Columbia jury on Tuesday, according to Sportsnet.

Virtanen, 25, was placed on leave by the Canucks in May 2021 after allegations surfaced that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2017. He was placed on waivers in July 2021 and formally charged with sexual assault in January 2022.

The woman said that Virtanen forced himself on her during the encounter and "had sexual intercourse with the plaintiff without the plaintiff's consent." Virtanen acknowledged that the two had sex but reportedly told the court last week that the unnamed woman was an "enthusiastic participant."