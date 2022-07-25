ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

What Is a Destination Wedding?

By Elle Cashin
brides.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Is a Destination Wedding? Experts Say This Is the New Definition. There has arguably never been a better time to host a destination wedding than right now—everyone's got the travel bug and is ready to party. But what is a destination wedding? By standard definition, a destination wedding is a...

www.brides.com

Comments / 0

Related
brides.com

How to Turn a Destination Wedding Into a Vacation as a Guest

If there's one thing we're certain about this year, it's that couples and guests alike are itching to travel. You've likely already received a tempting faraway wedding invite this year; destination weddings have nearly tripled post-pandemic. "It seems everyone wants to take their nuptials on the road and bring friends and family together," says Jack Ezon, founder of luxury travel company EMBARK Beyond. "There seems to be an endless thirst as growth continues to compound."
TRAVEL
brides.com

A Lake Como Wedding Weekend Planned in 26 Days

Ali Greenfield was just about to leave her friend’s 30th birthday one fateful night in September 2016, but as soon as she saw Rafique Jiwani, she knew she had to stay just a little bit longer. “We immediately hit it off, so we decided to leave the party and get a drink at The Standard,” Ali shares. “Our first kiss happened on the car ride over to the restaurant. We drank espresso martinis until late in the night.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
ZDNet

He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened

A lot of Americans are thinking twice these days. Should they fly somewhere, anywhere? Or should they tolerate the high price of gas and drive somewhere, anywhere?. Currently, America's airlines seem to enjoy all the efficiency and competence of, well, America's politicians. Delta, for example, got so desperate that it...
TRAVEL
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Dance floor brawl involving 60 people breaks out on cruise ship

A cruise ship was escorted into port by the US Coast Guard after a brawl involving up to 60 people erupted in a night club onboard.Security staff aboard the Carnival Magic asked the US Coast Guard for assistance in the early hours of 28 June as 40 to 60 passengers became embroiled in a dance floor fight at around 5.20am. It’s unclear what caused the incident, though it is said to have started as a fight between two passengers. The Coast Guard launched a small boat from Staten Island to escort the cruise ship to its home dock in Manhattan,...
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah

On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destination Weddings#World Travel#Travel Agency#Kia Marie Events
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
The Independent

‘You are NOT welcome in Norway!’: Anti-cruise posters warn off passengers arriving in Norwegian ports

Cruise passengers disembarking at five Norwegian ports this month are being met with posters that make it clear their presence is far from welcome. Anti-cruise grassroots campaign group CruiseNOTWelcome has put up 1,000 posters at ports in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Flåm in an attempt to raise awareness of the environmental and social damage it claims is caused by the cruise industry. One of the posters, spotted by Twitter user Ketan Joshi, states: “You have just arrived in my home town on a floating block of flats that burn asphalt for propulsion and energy. The ship is registered...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Cruise passengers shuttled into Venice by motor boat to dodge big ships ban

A cruise company has circumvented a ban on its ships entering the Venice lagoon by shuttling passengers into the famous city centre on small motor boats. Norwegian Gem, a vessel of just under 300 metres long and owned by Norwegian Cruise, anchored outside the Venice Lido early on Saturday morning. It then launched several motor boats which between them dropped about 1,500 passengers off in St Mark’s Square before picking them up again in the evening.
INDUSTRY
Vogue Magazine

This Minimalist Bride Wore a Dress by The Row for Her California Dude Ranch Wedding

Danielle Hausberg and Josh Bleiweis were summer-camp sweethearts. At age 13, Danielle, encouraged by her Canadian mother, decided to leave her hometown of Los Angeles and spend her school break in the remote Ontario wilderness at Camp White Pine. Her fellow camper? A floppy-haired, adventurous boy from Toronto named Josh. Over swimming, rock climbing, and s’mores, a teen romance blossomed—and lasted far beyond their assigned session. The two began a long distance, Canadian relationship, “seeing each other maybe a few times throughout the year and always reconnecting at camp,” recalls Danielle. Even as they aged out of Camp White Pine, their relationship didn’t: Josh flew down to L.A. to be Danielle’s prom date, and Danielle ended up joining Josh at college in Canada.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

All ‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers You Need About if Gabby & Rachel Are Engaged & Who They Choose

Click here to read the full article. Bachelor Nation, the wait is over. The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers for Gabby and Rachel’s winners are here, and double the Bachelorettes means double the trouble Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19 Bachelorettes at The Bachelor season 26...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy