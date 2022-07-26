Perfect Game wraps up tourneys in Surprise

The city of Surprise, in partnership with Perfect Game, is set to host more than 248 teams for the 14U-17U World Wood Bat Association National Championship.

One more event remains this month.

The Perfect Game - 17U World Series will be at the Surprise Recreation Campus July 27-31.

This is the 11th annual 17U Perfect Game World Series. This invite-only tournament features the top 48 teams from around the country in attendance.

Daily admission (per person) is $12, senior citizen (65+)/military: $7. An ID is required.

A full tournament pass is $55 per person. Ages 14 and younger are free.