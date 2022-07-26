ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Perfect Game wraps up tourneys in Surprise

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Br9hI_0gthG8Cy00

The city of Surprise, in partnership with Perfect Game, is set to host more than 248 teams for the 14U-17U World Wood Bat Association National Championship.

One more event remains this month.

The Perfect Game - 17U World Series will be at the Surprise Recreation Campus July 27-31.

This is the 11th annual 17U Perfect Game World Series. This invite-only tournament features the top 48 teams from around the country in attendance.

Daily admission (per person) is $12, senior citizen (65+)/military: $7. An ID is required.

A full tournament pass is $55 per person. Ages 14 and younger are free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLc3X_0gthG8Cy00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Surprise, AZ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Perfect Game#Senior Citizen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
862
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy