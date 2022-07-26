ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Mets in talks with Cubs to possibly acquire All-Star C Willson Contreras, closer David Robertson

By Victor Barbosa
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (37) celebrates a win with catcher Willson Contreras (40) against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Ragazzo noted that the possible trade package would see the Mets ship off "multiple top prospects," but catcher Francisco Alvarez and third baseman Brett Baty were "off limits."

"That said, as of late last weekend, an agreement was not yet close, as the two sides are still tweaking the package. But the current sense is that the Mets are 'committed' to landing Contreras, who all of a sudden appears to be their current focus, with a week to go until the August 2 deadline," he wrote.

Contreras recently made his third career All-Star team, and through 81 games played thus far, has posted a career-high (and team-best) .374 on-base percentage, while leading the Cubs in runs scored (50) and OPS (.847) as well. As pointed out by Ragazzo, the hard-hitting backstop hits lefties particularly well (.893 career OPS, 1.074 OPS in 2022) and with Atlanta Braves All-Star starting pitcher Max Fried atop the team's rotation, an addition of a bat like Contreras could come in handy.

Meanwhile, in his 14th big-league season, Robertson currently leads Chicago in saves with 14 stops. While the Mets already showcase one of the best closers in the sport in Edwin Diaz, the addition of Robertson could help bolster the bullpen with a hurler who has 33 postseason outings and a World Series ring to his credit.

