200 beagles to be put up for adoption in SoCal after thousands rescued from breeding facility

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Some dog lovers in Southern California will have the opportunity to give a rescued beagle a forever home.

Some 200 beagles arrived in California this weekend after 4,000 were saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. They were destined to be used in research.

The beagles are now in the care of Priceless Pets in Chino Hills. They will be microchipped, vaccinated, spayed and neutered before going to foster homes.

Priceless Pets said they have received hundreds of applications. The organization's website will be updated when the dogs are available to be adopted.