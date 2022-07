Will Safford recently announced that he is transferring right down the road from Baton Rouge to Ruston, Louisiana, to play for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The sophomore from Baton Rouge appeared in 32 games over two years for the Tigers totaling 40 at-bats. He finished with a batting average of .075. Safford is another middle infielder that the Tigers have lost to the transfer portal this offseason.

RUSTON, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO