Rippey: Wildfire Concerns Will Grow In The Northwest

Data Is Plural is a weekly newsletter of useful/curious datasets. This edition, dated July 27, 2022, has been republished with permission of the author. Wildfires around the world. The Global Wildfire Information System, expanding on the work of European Forest Fire Information System, uses satellite data to provide weekly and annual estimates of the number of fires and area burned in 200-plus countries. Its bulk data indicates monthly burned hectares by country, sub-country unit, and land type from 2002 to 2019, as well as the boundaries of individual fires from 2001 to 2020. It also publishes gridded spatial data relating to fire danger forecasts, active fires, emissions, and more. As seen in: El Diario’s analysis of forest fires in Spain. [h/t Olaya Argüeso Pérez]

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO