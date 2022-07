We’ve seen them across the state - patches of brown trees or shrubs on the side of the road or in what is typically a lush forest. “With the hot, dry summers we’ve had over the last number of years, and prolonged drought in some very droughty locations in eastern and southern Oregon, plants that traditionally used to do okay without being watered are having issues," said Weston Miller, a Horticulturist with Oregon State University Extension. He added even Douglas Fir and Western Red Cedar are suffering.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO