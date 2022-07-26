ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame releases nonconference schedule for 2022-23 season

By Geoffrey Clark
 3 days ago
As much as Notre Dame is looking forward to playing Big Ten competition, the nonconference schedule is just as exciting. We know this because that schedule for the 2022-23 season has been announced. When you look at quite the number of high-profile opponents the Irish have scheduled, this is the exact measuring stick you want to see what kind of team you have.

The season officially begins with a trip to Colorado and the 2022 Ice Breaker Tournament. The Irish will begin that with a game against defending national champion Denver, followed by one at the Air Force Academy. This will be the Irish’s sixth time in this tournament, which they won in 2012 and 2018.

Of note, the opening home slate against Northern Michigan will be played on two nonconsecutive days so that neither game conflicts with the football team’s home game against Stanford that weekend.

And, of course, it’s always nice to schedule both Boston schools with the rich traditions they have.

Here is the full nonconference schedule:

Oct. 7 at Denver

Apr 9, 2022; Boston, MA, USA; Denver defenseman Sean Behrens (2) hoists the trophy after they defeated Minnesota State in the 2022 Frozen Four college ice hockey national championship game at TD Garden.

Oct. 8 at Air Force

Feb 15, 2020; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; United States Air Force Cadets cheer during the second period against the Los Angeles Kings during a Stadium Series hockey game at U.S. Air Force Academy Falcon Stadium.

Oct. 14 and 16 vs. Northern Michigan

Sam Hentges of St. Cloud State and Philip Beaulieu of Northern Michigan battle for control of the puck during the Saturday, Oct. 20, game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.

Oct. 21 vs. Western Michigan; Oct. 22 at Western Michigan

Northeastern's Devon Levi didn't quite clear the puck in time as Western Michigan's Luke Grainger (9) netted a Friday overtime winner in the first round of the NCAAs at the DCU Center.

Nov. 23 at Boston University

Nov. 25 at Boston College

Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 vs. Alaska Fairbanks

February 18, 2022, Fairbanks, Alaska; Downtown Fairbanks, Alaska, February 18, 2022.

