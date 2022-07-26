Notre Dame releases nonconference schedule for 2022-23 season
By Geoffrey Clark
As much as Notre Dame is looking forward to playing Big Ten competition, the nonconference schedule is just as exciting. We know this because that schedule for the 2022-23 season has been announced. When you look at quite the number of high-profile opponents the Irish have scheduled, this is the exact measuring stick you want to see what kind of team you have.
The season officially begins with a trip to Colorado and the 2022 Ice Breaker Tournament. The Irish will begin that with a game against defending national champion Denver, followed by one at the Air Force Academy. This will be the Irish’s sixth time in this tournament, which they won in 2012 and 2018.
Of note, the opening home slate against Northern Michigan will be played on two nonconsecutive days so that neither game conflicts with the football team’s home game against Stanford that weekend.
And, of course, it’s always nice to schedule both Boston schools with the rich traditions they have.
Here is the full nonconference schedule:
Oct. 7 at Denver
Oct. 8 at Air Force
Oct. 14 and 16 vs. Northern Michigan
Oct. 21 vs. Western Michigan; Oct. 22 at Western Michigan
