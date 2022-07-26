ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac, MD

Sitare Sadeghi ’25 recognized as finalist in National Student Auditions vocal competition

By Michael Abernethy
ELON University
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.elon.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
City
Potomac, MD
Potomac, MD
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Theatre#National Competition#Nats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy