First African American nurses at BRG receive recognition

KSLA
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in our area, who are...
KSLA
Mystikal accused of rape in Ascension Parish
(KSLA) — A Louisiana rapper previously acquitted of a rape charge in Caddo Parish now faces similar charges in Ascension Parish. Ascension sheriff’s deputies responded to a hospital in reference to a report of a sexual assault about 11:58 p.m. Saturday, July 30, according to a Facebook post by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KSLA
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials. They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.
KSLA
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - New Orleans-born rapper Mystikal’s hit songs climbed the charts in the early 2000′s. The 52-year-old, who grew up in New Orleans as Michael Tyler, sometimes calls Prairieville home. But tonight, he’ll be sleeping in Ascension Parish Jail. Tyler, 51, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail on several charges over the weekend.
KSLA
Second suspect wanted after attempted ambush at Hammond car wash
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are seeking a second gunman wanted in connection with a violent ambush of two juveniles Saturday (July 30) at a Hammond self-serve car wash. Mikel “Kato” Lassare, 20, is being sought on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the agency at (985) 345-6150 or the parish’s Crimestoppers tip line of (1-800) 554-5245.
