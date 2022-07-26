ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

First African American nurses at BRG receive recognition

By Miranda Thomas
KSLA
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Mystikal accused of rape in Ascension Parish

(KSLA) — A Louisiana rapper previously acquitted of a rape charge in Caddo Parish now faces similar charges in Ascension Parish. Ascension sheriff’s deputies responded to a hospital in reference to a report of a sexual assault about 11:58 p.m. Saturday, July 30, according to a Facebook post by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KSLA

Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials. They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - New Orleans-born rapper Mystikal’s hit songs climbed the charts in the early 2000′s. The 52-year-old, who grew up in New Orleans as Michael Tyler, sometimes calls Prairieville home. But tonight, he’ll be sleeping in Ascension Parish Jail. Tyler, 51, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail on several charges over the weekend.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KSLA

Second suspect wanted after attempted ambush at Hammond car wash

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are seeking a second gunman wanted in connection with a violent ambush of two juveniles Saturday (July 30) at a Hammond self-serve car wash. Mikel “Kato” Lassare, 20, is being sought on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the agency at (985) 345-6150 or the parish’s Crimestoppers tip line of (1-800) 554-5245.
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy