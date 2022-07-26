Katharine McPhee & David Foster Ready For Baby No. 2 After Celebrating 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

With three years of marriage under their belt, Katharine McPhee, 38, and David Foster, 72, are ready to expand their family again. A source close to Katharine tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the power couple is thinking about giving their 1-year-old son, Rennie David, a younger sibling.

“Being a mom to Rennie has been Katharine’s favorite accomplishment and now that he is 1, she has been talking with David about having another baby,” the insider shared. “David is on board with it and they both believe that having Rennie has made their love for one another so much stronger, so this would bring it to unimaginable heights.”

David Foster & Katharine McPhee at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Our source also said that over the years Katharine “has seen how much David loves his five other children and how he would do anything for them. This was such an endearing quality that she’s always loved about him.” The famous music producer is also a proud dad to Allison, 52, Amy, 48, Sara, 41, Erin, 39, and Jordan, 35. Rennie is David’s only son, as of now.

A second Katharine McPhee source told HL that the former Smash actress “is still just as in love with David today as she was on the day they got married,” that being June 28, 2019. “It’s really sweet how much she adores him, and he’s the same way with her, he’ll do anything to make her happy,” the source explained. “They just celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a romantic trip to Italy and the spark between them is still as strong as ever.”

Furthermore, the source confirmed that Katharine “has spoken to those close to her” about having another baby. “Her friends are all hoping it’ll happen for her, she’s such a great mom and David’s the most devoted dad to little Rennie,” they added. We reached out to Katharine and David’s reps for comment.