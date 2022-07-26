Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Emme, 14, After Lunch With Ben Affleck & Seraphina

Image Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got in some quality time with two of their children, Emme Muniz, 14, and Seraphina Affleck, 13, in Paris on July 26. The foursome was photographed leaving lunch together. J.Lo and Emme took the lead as they exited the restaurant, with the duo keeping close and holding hands. Meanwhile, Ben and Seraphina trailed close behind them, walking side by side.

J.Lo and Emme hold hands while out with Ben and Seraphina. (KCS Presse / MEGA)

As always, Jennifer looked stunning on the outing, wearing a pair of wide-leg jeans and a tight, long sleeved shirt. She had her hair pulled back into a half ponytail and rocked sunglasses as photographers snapped away. There were also crowds of people waiting for the blended family to walk out of the restaurant.

Jen, Ben and their kids have been taking Paris by storm throughout the past week. They arrived just days after the couple’s July 16 wedding in Las Vegas, and have been photographed out and about on a number of occasions. J.Lo’s twins, Emme and Max, seem to get along great with Ben’s three kids, Seraphina, Violet, 16, and Samuel, 10.

On the family trip, Jen turned 53, so between her birthday and the wedding, there was plenty to celebrate. It’s been reported that Jen and Ben are planning a second, bigger wedding with family and friends in Georgia sometime soon, as well. For now, though, they seem to be enjoying their getaway with just each other and their five children.

J.Lo, Emme, Ben and Seraphina head to lunch in Paris. (KCS Presse / MEGA)

Of course, Jennifer and Ben’s love story is one for the ages. The two were first together in 2002. They were engaged at the time and had even set a wedding date in Sept. 2003, but called off the wedding just days beforehand. Although they wound up staying together for a few more months after that, they ended up splitting for real in Jan. 2004.

After nearly 20 years apart, though, they found their way back to each other in April 2021. Ben proposed just one year later, and this time, they kept their (first) wedding extremely low key and under the radar, with no hesitancy about walking down the aisle! Love is most definitely in the air.