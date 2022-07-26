Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 01: Aaron Rodgers reacts during Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match)

Aaron Rodgers spent last season trying to look like John Wick. This year, it appears he has a new inspiration.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback arrived at training camp on Tuesday with some long hair, a short beard, a white tank top and some light blue jeans. In other words, he was styled exactly like Nicolas Cage's character in Con Air, Cameron Poe.

The resemblance really is uncanny, to the point that there is no chance this wasn't an intentional decision on Rodgers' part.

Now all we need to complete the look is for Kirk Cousins to dress up like John Malkovich. Or Jared Goff as Steve Buscemi.

Rodgers enters this season newly committed to the Packers, and less committed to Shailene Woodley. After months of speculation about his future in Green Bay, the two-time defending MVP signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $150.6 million extension and now says he plans to retire as a Packer.

He also got his first tattoo and participated in a televised golf match involving three other NFL star quarterbacks. Being Aaron Rodgers is never not eventful these days.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/aaron-rodgers-arrives-at-packers-training-camp-looking-like-a-nicolas-cage-impersonator-181041312.html