Gun dealer who sold Parkland gunman rifle testifies at penalty trial

By Nicole Lauren
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE - Tuesday the jury reconvened for the seventh day of the sentencing trial for confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

The first witness to be called by the state was Michael Morrison who owned Sunrise Tactical. He is the person who sold Cruz the AR-15-style rifle that was used to carry out the massacre on Valentine's Day in 2018.

Morrison said that anytime he sells a firearm he looks for red flags. He told the state, "I came out and asked him what are you going to do with the rifle? And the reply was I go shooting with my friends on the weekend. I just want my own stuff."

Morrison identified the AR-15 on the stand and noted that Cruz made modifications to the weapon post-purchase.

Morrison also added that Cruz legally bought the gun as he was 18 years of age. Today the age to buy a rifle has been raised to 21, it was increased days after the massacre took place.

After Morrison, the court heard from Dr. Rebecca MacDougal, the Chief Medical Examiner for Broward County. On the stand, she identified the wounds of victims including students Alex Schachter, Alyssa Alhadeff, and teacher Scott Beigel.

The jurors are slated to visit the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where the massacre took place. We know the judge will visit the school first before them. The day of the visit is not confirmed.

Blake Hesse
1d ago

This is the retailers fault how exactly? If nothing comes up on the usual FBI background check and the buyer doesn't openly give themselves away, there's no reason to refuse to sell the gun.

Willie Colon
1d ago

I don't know why he's in court he legally sold the gun he got nothing to do with that for people do afterwards with them it's not the gun sellers problem

