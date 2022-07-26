Spinning Back Clique: Paddy Pimblett's rise, Chimaev vs. Diaz, stacked UFC 280, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.
Our panel of Nolan King, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Mike Bohn discuss five topics with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.
- Paddy Pimblettstole the show this past weekend at UFC Fight Night 208 in London. Afterwards, he stated that he’s now too big for The O2 and will be a PPV fighter. Is that the right call?
- Michael Chandler is teasing a potential fight vs. Dustin Poirier. Should the UFC book this high-profile lightweight or is Chandler vs. Conor McGregor the right play?
- Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev is set for UFC 279 on Sept. 10. Was this the right fight to make for Diaz’s final bout on his current UFC contract?
- UFC 280 is shaping up to be the deepest event of the year with two title fights and a number of high-profile contender bouts. Which fight is catching everyone’s eye the most?
- How much pressure is on Amanda Nunes going into Saturday’s UFC 277 rematch with women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena?
“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Tuesday on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel. You can watch the full episode in the video above.
