ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, CO

Victim identified in deadly shooting involving Englewood police

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

The 22-year-old man who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire by Englewood police on Sunday has been identified. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Matthew Neal Mitchell, 22.

The shooting happened Sunday night as officers were returning fire from a suspect while responding to a home on a suicidal call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqE8O_0gtflnMp00

The Englewood Police Department arrested Phillip Blankenship, 29, in connection with the shooting. He faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Police said that officers responded to a reported home disturbance involving a family in the 5000 block of S. Grove Street close to 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they say they were met with gunfire. The responding officers fired back, and in the exchange, Mitchell was shot and killed at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, Blankenship was suicidal and had attempted to take his own life in the past. Blankenship told investigators that he shot a .44 Magnum round into the wall before police arrived and had barricaded himself inside his room with his brother, Mitchell.

He also told police that when officers arrived, he shot a .380 handgun one time at the police officer in the driveway because "he wanted police to kill him." Blankenship told investigators that he was the only person shooting at officers and that his brother was not shooting at police.

Englewood SWAT also responded to the home during the incident. The critical incident response team for the 18th Judicial District was also at the scene.

There were no injuries to police, and those who fired shots were placed on administrative leave.

Police also executed a search warrant at the home on South Grove Street.

Blankenship remains in custody at the Arapahoe County Jail.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Investigation into deadly shooting in Englewood still ongoing

Englewood Police shared an update to a shooting involving officers less than a week ago. Police Chief Sam Watson says the investigation is ongoing."The use of this critical incidence response team is standard protocol and required when an officer uses deadly physical force. The investigation will take some time to complete as they are still actively reviewing evidence and conducting interviews," said Watson.On July 24, police responded to a home on Grove Street for a family disturbance. They arrived and say they were shot at from someone inside the home. Officers shot back. Philip Blankenship then came out of the home and surrendered.Police later found the body of Matthew Mitchell, 22, inside. A police affidavit states the two men were brothers. Blakenship's mother called police reporting that he was suicidal and fired a gun inside the home, the document stated.In an interview with police, Blankenship said Mitchell did not shoot at police. He now faces an attempted murder charge.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Arrest affidavit: Suspect's brother died during shootout with Englewood police

Arrest paperwork for a man involved in a shootout with Englewood police recently shows the man who died was the suspect's brother.Twenty-two-year-old Matthew Mitchell was killed Sunday night at a home on Grove Street after police responded to a family disturbance call.RELATED: Victim identified in deadly shooting involving Englewood policeAccording to the arrest affidavit, the mother of Phillip Blakenship, 29, called police reporting that he was suicidal and had fired a gun inside the home.Neighbor Irene Leonard says it was a shock to see the response from law enforcement on her street."Never any disturbance, nothing," Leonard said. "That's why I'm...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Englewood, CO
Crime & Safety
Arapahoe County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Arapahoe County, CO
City
Englewood, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
CBS Denver

Chase begins on I-70 after man punches deputy in the face

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating a chase on Interstate 70 with a man who punched a deputy in the face. Colorado Department of Transportation cameras captured the pursuit near Agate. It started Thursday morning when deputies got a call of a suspicious man trying to get phone numbers from underage girls at the King Soopers in Bennet.The responding deputy was punched and the suspect, in the red car, struck a patrol car as he drove off east on I-70. No deputies were injured. Tire deflation devices deployed by deputies worked and the man gave himself up and was taken into custody.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Police respond to shooting victim at Hancock Kum & Go

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police responded to the Kum & Go near Hancock Expressway and Academy Boulevard on a shooting victim at that location. According to police, the call came in at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday reporting a shooting. Police responded and found a man suffering a gun shot wound to the torso. Police said […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#County Jail#Violent Crime
The Denver Gazette

Man fatally shot by Englewood police identified

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified a man shot and killed by Englewood police on Sunday as Matthew Neal Mitchell, 22. Police said they shot Mitchell after he shot at them when they responded to a disturbance in the 5000 block of South Grove Street. Police arrested Phillip L. Blankenship,...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

2 killed in Loveland, suspect turns gun on himself in Erie

Police in Loveland searched for a suspect on Thursday in a crime scene that stretched all the way to Erie. Officers first responded to the area Pavo Court and Aries Drive in Loveland at around 2 p.m.They say they received 911 calls from minors inside of a home who said there was someone with a weapon inside the home and shot an unspecified number of people. Police later learned two people were shot and killed.Three juveniles were hiding in the home. A SWAT team rescued them and cleared the home.Police urged residents to stay indoors and lock their doors in...
LOVELAND, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office finds multiple weapons at homeless camp, makes several arrests

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- While at a homeless camp, deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) recovered multiple weapons and made several arrests. Between July 26 and July 27, 2022, the sheriff's office says deputies were in an unincorporated area of the county along the Greenway Trail near East Las Vegas The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office finds multiple weapons at homeless camp, makes several arrests appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

2 carjackings reported in Colorado Springs in span of 30 minutes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was forced out of his car at gunpoint while delivering newspapers early Wednesday morning. The victim had just climbed back into his car when a gun was aimed in his direction and he was ordered to get out. Despite doing so, police say the suspects fired one shot at the victim as they sped off.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

2 men indicted for 10 violent bank robberies

DENVER — Two men have been indicted for their roles in a series of violent bank robberies that occurred last year, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. Jonathan Gullette, 24, of Aurora, and co-defendant, Jerome Bravo, 37, of Denver are accused of committing 10 armed bank robberies between January and March 2021.
DENVER, CO
US News and World Report

Man Arrested for Allegedly Firing at Suburban Denver Police

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Police have arrested a 29-year-old man they say fired at officers who were responding to a disturbance at a home in suburban Denver on Sunday night. Police said Monday that the 29-year-old was arrested “for his role shooting at police officers last night.”. Police...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Commerce City police search for homicide suspects, ask for public's help

Commerce City Police Department confirmed on Tuesday investigators found the stolen pickup truck in a homicide investigation. Suspects remained on the run after police say a man was shot and later died from his injuries when suspects stole a maroon 2003 Chevy Silverado 1500. It happened just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Leyden Street and 54th Avenue. Authorities say the suspects are three males.They were driving a dark sedan and pulled up to a house on Leyden Street. Police said the males "confronted two male victims in front of the residence" and then shot one of them. After that, they stole a pickup truck from the two victims and drove off both the sedan and the truck before officers arrived. The identity of the victim hasn't been released. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Commerce City Police Department's tip line at (303) 289-3626. Callers can remain anonymous.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
51K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy