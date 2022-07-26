Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and predictions

The Cleveland Guardians (48-47) and Boston Red Sox (49-48) continue a 4-game series at Fenway Park. Tuesday’s first pitch is set for a 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Guardians vs. Red Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Boston leads 4-0 and has outscored Cleveland 21-9.

Cleveland had a nifty 2.63 ERA in 9 games from July 11-23, but the Guardians have logged a 5.25 ERA in losing 3 straight games since. Over the last 2 years, Cleveland is just 2-8 against the BoSox.

The Red Sox had been struggling before Monday’s 3-1 win. Boston had lost 5 straight and was just 6-17 since June 27.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Guardians at Red Sox projected starters

RHP Bryan Shaw vs. RHP Josh Winckowski

Shaw (4-2, 5.29 ERA) is tabbed for his 1st career start. He has a 1.38 WHIP, 4.2 BB/9 and 7.4 K/9 through 34 IP in 39 games.

The 12-year veteran has logged 732 career games, all out of the bullpen.

Last pitched on Saturday, throwing 32 pitches.

Will likely serve in an opener role. Figures to be backed up by LHP Kirk McCarty, a former Cleveland farmhand recently waived by the Baltimore Orioles.

Winckowski (3-4, 4.38 ERA) owns a 1.43 WHIP, 3.4 BB/9 and 6.3 K/9 through 37 IP in 7 starts.

Added to the COVID-19 list July 23 but is expected to make Tuesday’s start against Cleveland.

The rookie right-hander has struggled against lefty bats (.820 OPS allowed), and that makes for a potential problem against a Guardians team that owns an .854 OPS vs. righties (2nd in MLB).

Guardians at Red Sox odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:51 p.m. ET.

Money line: Guardians +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Red Sox -150 (bet $150 to win $100)

Guardians +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Red Sox -150 (bet $150 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Guardians +1.5 (-150) | Red Sox -1.5 (+122)

Guardians +1.5 (-150) | Red Sox -1.5 (+122) Over/Under (O/U): 10.5 (O: -102 | U: -122)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Guardians at Red Sox picks and predictions

Prediction

Red Sox 5, Guardians 3

The Sox are a lean, but consider the Run Line to have better leverage. PASS.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

Boston has had Cleveland’s number the last 2 seasons. The Guardians have had a couple of road-trip slumps this year, and their pitching Tuesday figures to be suspect.

The Red Sox have been just fine when not facing foes from the AL East.

BACK BOSTON -1.5 (+125).

The analytics peg both offenses as being too far over their skis. The Under figures to be a near-automatic lean for this whole series. The Under hit Monday, and the UNDER 10.5 (-122) is a workable play in Game 2.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).