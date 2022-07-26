Help Us Recycle Dog Poop Correctly

We are all in need of a change of scenery from time to time―and the same holds true for our furry little friends. South Coast Botanic Garden (SCBG) has just the perfect solution in mind. Every Sunday, they’re welcoming you to grab a leash and bring along your four-legged friend to explore its lavish grounds. Found in Palos Verdes, this gorgeous 87-acre garden is home to more than 2500+ unique species of plants making it quite the lush oasis. Now you and your fur baby can escape the city and take in all of its natural beauty. Be sure to keep in mind that there are only a few spots off limits to dogs out of safety and precaution. This includes the Bohannon Rose Garden and the Koi Pond―but not to worry, you and your pup will still be able to enjoy a majority of this green-filled gem. These special dog walk hours happen every Sunday from 9A.M. to 5P.M. All four-legged and two-legged friends are welcome!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO