Glendale, CA

Help Us Recycle Dog Poop Correctly

By Outlook Newspapers
outlooknewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the July 23 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Can we get some clarification on how to responsibly dispose of dog waste in Glendale/Montrose?. Pet owners walk their dogs and I see them drop the poop bags in any garbage receptacle that is handy at the moment, including...

glendalenewspress.outlooknewspapers.com

Larchmont Chronicle

Treat your lawn to ‘lasagna’ … and save water as you do

The bittersweet signs of change in water usage are here. Since water restrictions were implemented on June 1 across Southern California, dying lawns are screaming for a city-wide change in mindset and landscaping. Look around; the dead grass is proof that lawns are not a sustainable reality for our climate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Overcrowding, poor conditions in LA’s animal shelters

Los Angeles' city-run animal shelters reached no-kill status in 2017. An army of unpaid volunteers have been essential in making the places run. But as the number of animals in the city's shelters have ballooned, conditions have become so poor that some are questioning the city's reliance on volunteers. LA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Monarch Butterfly Waystation Comes to Adams Hill

First published in the July 23 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Adams Hill Neighborhood Association is celebrating the planting and certification of a monarch butterfly waystation in the Adams Square Mini Park on Sunday, July 24. The planting of monarch butterfly-friendly plants, including native milkweed, was encouraged by...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Carpe Diem — City Rehomes Resident’s Beloved Koi

First published in the July 23 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. It was a peculiar request. A longtime Glendale resident had decided to move to Washington, but also to retain her property in the Jewel City, to rent out. While living here, she spent 30 years — yes, three decades — raising several koi fish in a decorative pond, which she did not want to leave for tenants to worry about.
GLENDALE, CA
Glendale, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
Glendale, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Glendale, CA
City
La Crescenta-montrose, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

WATCH the Horrible Reality of Los Angeles’s Homeless Sweeps

This video is personal. Through USC’s Street Medicine team, we met Monica, who lost both of her legs three months ago. You can watch her video here. While trying to connect with Monica, we learned from one of her friends that sanitation workers would sweep the area the next day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Portantino Reflects On Time in LCF

First published in the July 21 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Along with a 3-year-old Sofia, Ellen and I moved to a cozy rental house on Verdugo Boulevard in 1994. It was the best decision we ever made. Three years later, we were living in our own home,...
POLITICS
foxla.com

Changes could be coming to LA's eviction moratorium

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles renters who have been relying on the city's COVID-19 eviction moratorium for the last two years could see changes, with several City Council members signaling an intent Wednesday to discuss refining or possibly ending the moratorium. Councilman John Lee, the only council member to vote...
LOS ANGELES, CA
QSR magazine

Massis Kabob to Open First Standalone in Glendale, California

Massis Kabob, a family-run micro-chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, announce the opening of its first standalone restaurant in Glendale, California, set to unveil in August 2022. With over 45 years of grilling perfection and six mall-based locations in the Los Angeles area, this flagship location will honor the realization of late founder Hacop "Jack" Baghdassarian’s dream to build a destination for the family to establish itself even further in the community and bring Armenian and Persian-influenced cuisine to the forefront of California culture.
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Lincoln Heights family left homeless by apartment fire gets an online assist

Strangers have marshaled their resources to help a Lincoln Heights family left homeless by a fire.The Benitez family, which was left living in a tent outside the apartment that was destroyed by fire recently, now has a roof over their heads thanks to a Gofundme set up by Sacred Heart Church. The online fundraiser raised more than $25,000."The numbers have just been pretty incredible and we never imagined to get that much help," Gabriel Benitez said. "We just want to appreciate everyone that's watching, that's donated, that we're really thankful of everything."The family's plight, already devastating due to a fire in the apartment they lived in for 19 years, was made even worse by the housing crisis in Los Angeles. The apartment they lived in was rent-controlled at $1,000 a month, and it is near impossible to find anything to rent for $1,500 or less.With the donated funds, the Benitez family and their dogs have been able to move into a nearby motel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

The Most Essential Seafood Restaurants in LA

There’s something magical about eating seafood by the sea, a sort of rustic romance like you’ve just breezed in from the Mediterranean to a Greek fishing village and grabbed an ocean creature right off a boat. We may not quite have that luxury, but we’re damn close—there are restaurants stretching right up to the edge of the Pacific, and we’re within range of both Baja’s bounty and the frigid waters of the Pacific Northwest. LA is also a major hub for seafood from all over the world, with easy access to imports from New England, the Gulf of Mexico, and the legendary markets of Japan.
LOUISIANA STATE
outlooknewspapers.com

Those Smiling Eyes, What Will They See?

First published in the July 23 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. What do her eyes see? A grandpa past his prime? A clown prince with a rubber face who shows up once a week with a cheap toy or a grandpa joke?. Do I seem eternally young to her,...
GLENDALE, CA
Secret LA

Bring Your Furry Friend For An Exclusive Dog Walk At South Coast Botanic Garden

We are all in need of a change of scenery from time to time―and the same holds true for our furry little friends. South Coast Botanic Garden (SCBG) has just the perfect solution in mind. Every Sunday, they’re welcoming you to grab a leash and bring along your four-legged friend to explore its lavish grounds. Found in Palos Verdes, this gorgeous 87-acre garden is home to more than 2500+ unique species of plants making it quite the lush oasis. Now you and your fur baby can escape the city and take in all of its natural beauty. Be sure to keep in mind that there are only a few spots off limits to dogs out of safety and precaution. This includes the Bohannon Rose Garden and the Koi Pond―but not to worry, you and your pup will still be able to enjoy a majority of this green-filled gem. These special dog walk hours happen every Sunday from 9A.M. to 5P.M. All four-legged and two-legged friends are welcome!
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

City of Hope Opens the Most Advanced Comprehensive Cancer Center in Orange County, Calif., Delivering World-Renowned Treatment, Research and Cancer Cures to the Nation’s Sixth Largest County

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, California, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments. The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005329/en/ City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center delivers world-renowned treatment, research and cancer cures to the nation’s sixth largest county. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Aquatic Center To Shut Down For Six Months

The Santa Clarita Aquatic Center (SCAC) located on Centre Pointe Parkway is scheduled to shut down for about six months for facility repairs. Beginning Monday, August 8, 2022, the SCAC is set to be closed for almost six months while facility repairs are conducted, according to officials with the City of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

