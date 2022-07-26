ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mayer announces concert series in Livingston raising money for flood relief

 3 days ago

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Musician John Mayer announced Rise for the River concert series in Livingston to raise money for flood relief in Montana.

Mayer will perform three shows at the Pine Creek Lodge on the following days:

Monday, Aug. 8 with Bob WeirSunday, Aug. 14 with Dave ChapelleSunday Aug. 21

"Announcing Rise For The River, three great-big-very-small-shows in Livingston, MT to support a county greatly impacted by flooding and the resulting closure of the Yellowstone Park entrance that the local economy relies on," Mayer said via Instagram. "I’m blown away by the generosity of my friends @bobweir and @davechappelle and can’t wait to celebrate this awesome community with those who share my love for it."

All three shows are sold out; however, fans may sign up for the waitlists to land tickets.

To donate money towards the flood relief fund, text "Flood22" to 41444.

Last month, major historic flooding impacted the southern part of the state, mainly Carbon, Stillwater and Park counties. The flooding left behind serious damages to homes, businesses and infrastructure, and temporarily shut down Yellowstone National Park.

