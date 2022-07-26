ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Belichick says Jones will play role in molding new offense

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgWuI_0gtetq3R00

Whatever the New England Patriots’ offense looks like in the aftermath of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ departure, Bill Belichick is clear about one thing: Mac Jones will have a say in molding it.

“Certainly, he’ll have input,” Belichick said of the second-year quarterback Tuesday on the eve of him beginning his second training camp.

“There’s always an element of all of us working together. ... Still we’re starting a new stage here from moving into offseason to in-season so there’s just differences. We need to all build into that.”

Last year Jones entered camp as wide-eyed as any rookie quarterback, looking to learn as much as he could from then-incumbent starter Cam Newton.

Jones proved himself not only to be a quick study in his first pro system, but showed the coaching staff enough proficiency to ultimately supplant Newton for the starting job.

After enduring some typical first-year growing pains, he grew more comfortable throughout a rookie season that saw him pass for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while leading his team to 10 regular-season wins and a playoff berth.

Now he’ll have to try to build on Year 1 without McDaniels after he left to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

For now, at least, Belichick hasn’t announced a replacement. Joe Judge has rejoined the team after being fired as the New York Giants head coach and has the title of offensive assistant/quarterbacks. He worked primarily with Jones during minicamp, and both Judge and senior football adviser Matt Patricia spent time calling offensive plays.

Whomever winds up being the primary voice for Jones early this season, the former Alabama star clearly spent time working on his conditioning, as evidenced in the more toned physique he debuted during offseason workouts.

He’ll also have more playmakers to throw to this upcoming season after Belichick added receiver DeVante Parker and drafted Tyquan Thornton, who clocked the fastest 40-yard dash time during the NFL combine.

All that is secondary, though, to the confidence veteran Devin McCourty said he’s already seen from Jones since the start of their offseason program.

“I think the longer it’s been, he’s just being himself,” McCourty said. “I think when Mac got here he was trying to make sure he checked every box. He was working hard, he was in here early, he was staying late. He was almost trying to be so buttoned up I think at different points last year he had different guys telling him to just be himself.”

He’s seeing signs Jones is beginning to be comfortable doing that.

“I think that’s what he’s done,” McCourty said. “You’ve seen his goofy side, having fun — that’s what this is all about. The sooner players can get to that, obviously for him — quarterback (and) leader of the team. ...that’s what we’ve seen so far. I’m excited for him.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Jimmy G reports to camp, but Shanahan clear 49ers are 'Trey's team'

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who faces an uncertain future, reported to 49ers training camp Tuesday to take a physical. General manager John Lynch said the expectation is that Garoppolo will be medically cleared. Coach Kyle Shanahan left no question the team will be going with Trey Lance as the starting quarterback.
NFL
Yardbarker

The 49ers Are Handling The Jimmy Garoppolo Situation Perfectly

Coming into this offseason, some expected the San Francisco 49ers to be aggressive in looking to trade starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in order to give Trey Lance the starting spot. Although there were reports they did try to trade him, no move was made. With training camp opening up this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
NBC Sports

Patriots' offensive play-caller emerges at Day 1 of training camp

If you're wondering who the heck will call plays for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense this season, you may have just gotten your answer. The Patriots held their first official training camp practice of 2022 on Wednesday, with 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" broadcasting live from Gillette Stadium. And about 50 minutes into the session, while New England was running a 7-on-7 red zone drill, co-host Scott Zolak made a notable observation.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Jets activate Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson, C.J. Uzomah

The Jets announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including the activation of three players from their physically unable to perform list. Tackle Mekhi Becton, defensive end Carl Lawson, and tight end C.J. Uzomah have all been activated and they will be eligible to practice when the team takes the field for the first time in camp on Wednesday.
NFL
The Associated Press

Tua taking his shot, and the Dolphins hope to reap benefits

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A basketball court is among the recreational offerings that Miami Dolphins players have at their disposal at team headquarters. Shooting is all that is allowed, for fear that anything else would expose players to injury. Word is, receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are among the best shooters on the roster. “I don’t know,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “They haven’t seen the quarterback shoot.” Say this for Tagovailoa these days: Confidence is not a problem.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Trey Lance discusses his relationship with Jimmy Garoppolo after being named starting QB

In a move that was widely expected for months, the San Francisco 49ers named Trey Lance as their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Lance heads into the upcoming season fresh off of a rookie campaign where he featured in six games and completed 71 total pass attempts. On the other hand, the 49ers continue […] The post 49ers QB Trey Lance discusses his relationship with Jimmy Garoppolo after being named starting QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
Person
Devante Parker
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
76K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy