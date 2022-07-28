Ashton Kutcher Reveals Why He Returned To 'That '70s Show' Spinoff With Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are returning to the world of “That ’70s Show” ― you know, the same old thing they did nearly 20 years ago.

The couple, who played love interests on the beloved 2000s sitcom as teenagers before marrying in real life years later, will reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie in Netflix’s upcoming spinoff “That ’90s Show.”

Kutcher revealed that he and Kunis decided to revisit their star-making characters out of respect for how the show changed the course of their lives.

“Mila and I were contemplating it,” the actor told Variety Monday at the premiere of his new movie, “Vengeance.” “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this.’ We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

“It was really nostalgic to be back on the set,” Kutcher continued. “It’s all the same folks that made ‘That ’70s Show,’ so it was pretty bizarre.”

Almost all of the show’s original cast members will make an appearance in the spinoff, which picks up 15 years after the final episode of the series. “That ’70s Show” ran for eight seasons on Fox until 2006.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards together in 2022. (Photo: David Livingston via Getty Images)

“That ’90s Show” will follow Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who “bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and the stern glare of Red (Kurtwood Smith),” while visiting them for the summer, according to the official synopsis.

“Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes,” the logline reads.

Original cast members Wilmer Valderrama and Tommy Chong will also appear in “That ’90s Show,” while Danny Masterson, who is awaiting trial on three separate counts of rape, will not be a part of the series.

Kutcher teased that the show is “really funny” and praised the new cast of young actors, which includes Ashley Aufderheide, Reyn Doi, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Sam Morelos and Mace Coronel, as “phenomenal.”

The comedy has received a 10-episode order at Netflix, but currently has no release date.

The cast of "That '70s Show." (Photo: FOX via Getty Images)

As for Kutcher and Kunis, the spinoff will be the first time they’ve shared the screen since becoming a couple in 2012 after years of friendship and on-screen make-outs.

“Yep, in the show [we kissed], with no feelings whatsoever,” Kunis said on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast back in 2018 about filming “That ’70s Show” with Kutcher. “It’s the weirdest story that nobody believes, but it’s the God’s honest truth. There was nothing there, and it was like ... whatever.”

The two began seeing each other years later, after running into each other at an awards show. At the time, Kunis and Kutcher had experienced separate and very public breakups with Macaulay Culkin and Demi Moore, respectively.

She continued, “We would have never been together if we didn’t both go through what we went through in order to be the people that we were when we reconnected.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.