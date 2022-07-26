FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash4Life
11-25-26-41-45, Cash Ball: 4
Fantasy 5
25-31-33-35-36
Jackpot Triple Play
02-03-16-27-41-46
Estimated jackpot: $2,000,000
Mega Millions
07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
Estimated jackpot: $1,025,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
4-9, Fireball: 1
Pick 2 Midday
8-9, Fireball: 5
Pick 3 Evening
2-9-9, Fireball: 1
Pick 3 Midday
3-8-9, Fireball: 5
Pick 4 Evening
0-4-1-6, Fireball: 1
Pick 4 Midday
9-6-1-8, Fireball: 5
Pick 5 Evening
7-6-0-4-0, Fireball: 1
Pick 5 Midday
2-4-2-4-7, Fireball: 5
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 145,000,000
