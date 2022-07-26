Read full article on original website
A really fun time if you are trying to figure out what to do downtown!
If you aren’t downtown on a weeknight, do you even Claremore?. If you weren’t downtown, you might have missed out on some exciting happenings Tuesday night. Aside from the increased activity at the Oklahoma Pizza Company, neighbors at Anvil Axe announced their new house manager and coach: the multi-talented and apparently endless ball of energy, Haley Yeley (Executive Director of Claremore Collective and staff of Claremore Chamber of Commerce). With this move you can expect to see their limited spring hours to expand over the next few weeks.
Cancer Support Group
The Power of Three Cancer Support Group has landed in Claremore! Their purpose is to help people both spiritually and emotionally that are dealing with cancer themselves, have a family member that is dealing with cancer, a caregiver, or even a friend. They meet the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6p at Vessel Church (1301 W. Country Club Rd.). For more information, please contact Randy Weierbach at 918-639-0402.
Participants Wanted for Claremore Christmas Parade
Lights! Camera! Action! It’s “Christmas at the Movies!”. The Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the return of a time-honored Claremore event, the traditional Christmas parade! After hosting a drive-thru event for the previous two years, things will return to normal for the 2022 holiday season. The parade will take place on Saturday, December 3rd, at 6:00 p.m.
FUMC to Host Community Thanksgiving Dinner
First United Methodist Church in Claremore will host a Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day (November 24) at 6p. There will be food, fellowship, and karaoke. All are invited!. FUMC is located at 1615 N Hwy 88 in Claremore. For more information, please call Kristal at 918-341-4580.
Remembering Leonard Paul Space
Leonard Paul Space, age 60, of Claremore, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, with his wife by his side. Born on March 9, 1962, in Norman, Oklahoma, to his parents Everett and Ada Space, Leonard was a man that was loved by many. He was a hard worker, working as a machinist for OCV for 42 years. He served as a scout master from 1999-2006. In 2007 Leonard joined the Southern Cruisers Riding Club. He became State Officer and served from 2018-2022, He also donated many years for service contributing and helping raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
