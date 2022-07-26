ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow reportedly undergoes surgery to remove appendix, will miss some practice time

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Expectations are high for Joe Burrow heading into Year 3 after his breakout sophomore campaign, but it seems the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year will be away from the team for some time this offseason.

According to NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport, Burrow will undergo surgery to remove his appendix and will miss some practice time, though it’s implied he’ll be ready for the Bengals’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 11.

It’s currently unclear when exactly Burrow will have the surgery or how long he’s expected to miss. However, it could mean that he will not see the field in the preseason — which begins on Aug. 12 — for Cincinnati.

Burrow missed a large portion of his rookie season in 2020 after suffering a torn ACL, but despite concerns about his health, he took a massive leap forward in 2021. He finished with 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and his 108.3 quarterback rating was second in the league behind only Aaron Rodgers.

He’s considered one of the best young quarterbacks in football and, thanks to a young core that also includes former Tigers receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals are considered one of the AFC’s top teams in 2022. They’ll hope Burrow getting this procedure out of the way ensures his health for the long haul.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

