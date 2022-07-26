ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Meta Quest 2 is getting $100 price hike — here's where to buy before it goes up

By Anthony Spadafora
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

If you’ve been holding off on picking up a Meta Quest 2, you may want to pull the trigger now, as Meta has announced a significant price increase for its popular standalone VR headset .

Released back in October of 2020 as the Oculus Quest 2 , the second iteration of Facebook Reality Labs’ VR headset was later rebranded as the Meta Quest 2 in November of last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrXfb_0gtdrr0Z00

Oculus Quest 2: for $299 @ Oculus
The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR headset you can buy. In our Oculus Quest 2 review , we said it has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date. View Deal

Even though the headset itself is now almost two years old, Meta revealed in a tweet that the company plans to increase the price of the 128GB model to $399 and the 256GB model to $499 beginning on August 1. This means that you have less than a week to try and snag a Quest 2 for its original price.

For reference, when the Oculus Quest 2 first launched, the now-discontinued 64GB model was available for $299 while the 256GB version could be had for $399.

Where you can still get Oculus Quest 2 for original price

Justifying the price hike

In its tweet, Meta cites “investing in moving the VR industry forward for the long term” as the reason behind the price increase. In order to soften the blow though, the company does plan to give away download codes for Beat Saber for a limited time.

While subscription services like Netflix and Amazon Prime have been forced to raise their prices recently, there have been few (if any) cases where a company increased the price of its retail products so long after their launch.

In addition to new Quest 2 headsets, Meta also plans to increase the prices for both Quest 2 accessories and refurbished units beginning next month.

In a blog post , Oculus provided further details on how increasing the price of the Quest 2 will help fund its continued research in the VR space, saying:

“The costs to make and ship our products have been on the rise. By adjusting the price of Quest 2, we can continue to grow our investment in groundbreaking research and new product development that pushes the VR industry to new heights.”

Meta also cited its upcoming high-end headset called Project Cambria which is scheduled to launch later this year as one of the reasons it’s raising the price of the Quest 2.

Grab a Quest 2 while you can

Meta’s price increase for the Quest 2 will go into effect on August 1, so you still have some time to pick one up right now.

Currently, you can find the Quest 2 for its original price of $299 for the 128GB version or $399 for the 256GB version on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop and other online retailers but this could change fast.

Likewise, if you want to save a few bucks, you can pick up a refurbished Quest 2 from Facebook’s Store for $249 for the 128GB model or $349 for the 256GB version.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Oculus Vr#Oculus Go#Virtual Reality Headsets#Video Game#Facebook Reality Labs#Gb#Shop Oculus Quest 2
TechRadar

Netflix has a new number one show – but don't expect it to stay there

After four weeks of reigning supreme in the Netflix TV charts, Stranger Things has finally be dethroned by another of the streamer's big hitters. The hugely successful Netflix show, whose fourth season was initially released on May 27, has spent the past month dominating the streaming giant's in-house TV charts. And, given its popularity, Stranger Things' domination of Netflix Top 10 TV show list (opens in new tab) won't have come as a shock to anyone.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

Is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix?

After selling nearly 12 million copies since its publication in 2018, the movie adaption of Where the Crawdads Sing is coming to theaters this weekend. Based on the mystery novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing follows two timelines. The first tells the story of a girl named Kya growing up in North Carolina in the 1950s, and the second follows the investigation of the murder of a local celebrity in that same North Carolina town. The two timelines slowly start to come together, but the resolution to this mystery may surprise you.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon Loses 86,000 Video Subs in Second Quarter, Adds Broadband Users

The telecom giant, led by CEO Hans Vestberg, has been shifting its video focus away from Fios TV to partnerships with third-party streaming services. Verizon lost 86,000 net pay TV subscribers for its Fios consumer video service in the second quarter, compared with a loss of 78,000 in the first quarter and a loss of 62,000 in the year-ago period, the telecom giant said Friday.
ECONOMY
ConsumerAffairs

Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to set new changes in motion

Video streaming has hit a new high in the U.S. A new survey conducted by HarrisX for MoffettNathanson Research shows that 81% of American households did some form of streaming in the second quarter of 2022, up from 75% a year ago. With all that extra attention, Amazon and Netflix...
NFL
BBC

Netflix loses almost a million subscribers

After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Bronze Free Online

Cast: Melissa Rauch Gary Cole Thomas Middleditch Sebastian Stan Cecily Strong. In 2004, Hope Ann Greggory became an American hero after winning the bronze medal for the women's gymnastics team. Today, she's still living in her small hometown, washed-up and embittered. Stuck in the past, Hope must reassess her life when a promising young gymnast threatens her local celebrity status.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Video: How much does the streaming service cost in the UK vs the US and what’s included?

In what is quickly becoming a congested market, Amazon’s bid to help its video streaming service stand out from the crowd is simple: include much, much more than just movies and TV shows.Amazon Prime arrived way back in 2005, long before anyone even thought about streaming television and films, then came to the UK in 2007. Back then, Prime was a subscription service that offered free delivery on a massive range of products sold by Amazon.Now though, Prime comes bundled with an awful lot more, including Prime Video, which is Amazon’s answer to Netflix and Disney+. There’s also the Amazon Music...
TV SHOWS
ohmymag.co.uk

Amazon UK to increase prices for Prime services by 12.5%

Everyone gets frustrated when prices rise, but sadly, with the cost of living crisis and inflation, this may last a while. As a result, companies are also forced to change their prices in order to stay afloat. Indeed Amazon UK has announced it is planning on upping its price for...
BUSINESS
Android Authority

Buy the Meta Quest 2 now before the price goes up August 1 to $400

If you want a VR headset, you have less than a week to get one for its current price. Meta has announced that its Meta Quest 2 VR headset will be going up in price starting August 1. The 128GB version will go up from $299.99 to $399.99, while the...
NFL
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy