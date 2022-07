Third grade teacher Keyona Moxey is masked up as is all of her third grade students at Warner Arts Magnet Elementary school in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 20, 2021. A Kaiser poll this week says parents of young children are decidedly against vaccinations. John Partipilo/ AP Photo

(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows that the majority of parents are not interested in vaccinating their young children.

The Kaiser Family Foundation released the survey Tuesday, which showed that 83% of parents with children under 5 years old who are eligible for the vaccine are not planning to get their child vaccinated right now.