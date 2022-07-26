ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Judge upholds Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection

By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
WTVC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newschannel9.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#State#The Georgia Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy