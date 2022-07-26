ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Megan Thee Stallion & Big Sean Hit With Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Go Crazy'

By Michael Saponara
HipHopDX.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Sean
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyrights#Copyright Infringement#Universal Music#Megan Thee Stallion Big#Radaronline#Certified Entertainment#The Jackson 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy