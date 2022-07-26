How Many Guns Are Traced to Crimes in Tennessee

Crimes committed with firearms - particularly homicide - are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns.

Many of the guns used in these crimes were reported by local law enforcement to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for tracing to aid in crime investigation and criminal prosecution. All told, the ATF traced nearly 390,000 firearms in 2020 alone.

Guns that are traced by the ATF are typically those found at a crime scene - and that either have been used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime - though it is important to note that not all firearms used in a crime are traced.

In Tennessee, the ATF traced a total of 12,970 firearms in 2021 - or 191.5 for every 100,000 people, the third most among states.

The largest share of guns reported to the ATF in the state - 5,003 in total - were chambered for 9mm ammunition. The second most common firearm type was .40 caliber, with 1,847 traced by the ATF.

RankStateGuns traced per 100k people, 2021Total guns traced, 2021Most common type traced2nd most common type traced3rd most common type traced1Louisiana236.711,0419mm.40 Cal.22 Cal2Nevada203.46,1649mm.40 Cal.22 Cal3Tennessee191.512,9709mm.40 Cal.380 Cal4North Carolina182.718,9739mm.40 Cal.22 Cal5South Carolina182.69,2959mm.40 Cal.380 Cal6Georgia182.319,1729mm.40 Cal.380 Cal7New Mexico169.63,5579mm.40 Cal.40 Cal8Alabama160.87,8689mm.40 Cal.380 Cal9Missouri156.79,5989mm.40 Cal.45 Cal10Mississippi154.14,5969mm.40 Cal.22 Cal11Delaware154.11,4919mm.40 Cal.22 Cal12Arizona152.710,9529mm.40 Cal.22 Cal13Maryland146.98,8729mm.22 Cal.40 Cal14Virginia141.412,0339mm.40 Cal.45 Cal15Ohio141.116,4729mm.40 Cal.380 Cal16Indiana135.19,0499mm.40 Cal.22 Cal17Kentucky133.15,9419mm.40 Cal.380 Cal18Texas133.138,1099mm.40 Cal.380 Cal19Florida127.126,9669mm.40 Cal.380 Cal20Kansas125.73,6619mm.40 Cal.22 Cal21Oregon123.05,1389mm.22 Cal.45 Cal22West Virginia120.72,1819mm.22 Cal.380 Cal23Montana118.61,259.22 Cal9mm.45 Cal24Illinois117.214,8979mm.40 Cal.45 Cal25Colorado114.66,5169mm.22 Cal.40 Cal26California113.644,7099mm.22 Cal.40 Cal27Michigan113.311,3019mm.40 Cal.45 Cal28Arkansas111.43,3559mm.40 Cal.22 Cal29Nebraska111.22,1409mm.22 Cal.40 Cal30Alaska110.68159mm.22 Cal.45 Cal31Pennsylvania108.013,8239mm.22 Cal.40 Cal32North Dakota104.87979mm.22 Cal12GA33Wisconsin101.55,8929mm.40 Cal.380 Cal34South Dakota88.17759mm.22 Cal.40 Cal35Utah87.82,7679mm.22 Cal.40 Cal36Oklahoma86.03,3979mm.40 Cal.22 Cal37Iowa80.82,5469mm.22 Cal.380 Cal38Minnesota71.84,0209mm.22 Cal.40 Cal39Washington70.75,3109mm.22 Cal.40 Cal40Idaho70.11,2299mm.22 Cal.45 Cal41Vermont50.33149mm.22 Cal12GA42New Hampshire47.26409mm.22 Cal.380 Cal43New Jersey46.84,1619mm.40 Cal.22 Cal44Maine45.36089mm.22 Cal12GA45Wyoming43.72549mm.22 Cal.45 Cal46Rhode Island39.14149mm.40 Cal.22 Cal47New York36.87,1879mm.380 Cal.22 Cal48Connecticut31.71,1339mm.22 Cal.40 Cal49Massachusetts26.61,8309mm.40 Cal.380 Cal50Hawaii10.21459mm.22 Cal.45 Cal