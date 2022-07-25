Sedona Welcomes Illustrious New Wellness Center on August 8

Sedona News – As the daughter of two medical doctors, Debbie Cutler was raised to believe that the cure for any health problems could be found in Western medicine. Imagine her dismay when as an adult, she struggled with one serious health challenge after another—challenges for which medicine could not find a cure.

Researching on her own, she explored alternative health and restored her health step-by-step.

Leaving behind a lucrative—but stress-filled—career in corporate event planning, she studied various healing modalities and discovered she could guide others back to vibrant health. Now, she brings her wealth of knowledge and experience to open Sacred Vortex Holistic Therapies in the Village of Oak Creek.

On August 8, Debbie Cutler, Wellness Director of Sacred Vortex Holistic Therapies, welcomes you to her Grand Opening from

4:30-6:30 P.M.

45 Castle Rock Dr., Ste. 1

Village of Oak Creek.

Sacred Vortex is Sedona’s newest and most comprehensive wellness center offering kaleidoscope of healing modalities including:

Access Bars®

Chakra Balancing

Light Therapy and Crystals

Sound Therapy (e.g., Crystal and Tibetan Bowls, Sound Baths, Tuning Forks, Monochord Chair, Vibro-Acoustic Chair)

Reiki

Aromatherapy/Acupressure

Auriculotherapy (ear seeds).

Come meet Renald Stettler, ND, a Naturopathic doctor who will see patients at this new center. With his years of experience in healthcare and his gentle bedside manner, he is the doctor you will want to see for your healthcare needs.

Come early to register for the free raffle of valuable gifts and prizes! Everyone is welcome to come to see Ms. Cutler’s newly renovated wellness center and learn about these wellness practices.

Tortas de Fuego will cater refreshments featuring cherished family recipes which bring the warmth of Mexican cuisine to Sedona.

About Debbie Cutler:

Born into a patrician family of medical doctors, Debbie Cutler was raised to believe that health could only be found through medical science, prescriptions, and surgeries. As a young person, she enjoyed tennis and volleyball, sports which allowed her to excel.

Debbie is a gifted organizer who used her considerable talents in corporate public relations and event planning. She excelled in her career and handled the stress that accompanied the job.

As life so often does, things changed.

In 2003, while awaiting the birth of her daughter, Debbie was devastated when her father suddenly passed away. (Her family hid the news of his terminal condition from Debbie while she was pregnant.) Unfortunately, the house of cards that was her health came crashing down: all her suppressed emotions were suddenly unleashed, and the stress she had so dutifully subdued became unbearable causing her health to decline significantly.

With the conventional medical approach Debbie was raised to revere now failing her, she began to seek out alternative approaches to regain her health. Through Reiki, Zero Balancing, Sound Therapies and Naturopathic protocols, she experienced a profound recovery. Debbie’s goal is to carry that positive energy forward and help others restore their health as she did.

What to Know before You Go:

When: August 8, 2022, at 4:30-6:30 P.M.

What: Grand Opening of the Verde Valley’s Newest Wellness Center

Where: Sacred Vortex Holistic Therapies

45 Castle Rock Drive, Suite 1

Village of Oak Creek, Arizona 86351

Cost: Free!

For more information, call (480) 428-8907.