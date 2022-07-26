ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Northwest swelters under ‘uncomfortable’ multiday heat wave

By The Associated Press
dakotanewsnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Air Conditioning#Downtown Portland#Northwest#The Oregon Health Auth

Comments / 0

Community Policy