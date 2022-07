Chris Rock has once again spoken out about the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap, reassuring fans that he’s “not a victim”.Previously in March, the 57-year-old comedian briefly addressed the altercation during a sold-out show of his Ego Death tour in Boston, telling the crowd: “I don’t have a bunch of s*** to say about that, so if you came here for that...”However recently, on 24 July, while headlining a New Jersey stand-up show alongside Kevin Hart, Rock once again made reference to the slap (according to US Magazine). “Anyone who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO