4-star 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford sets trio of unofficial visits

Chad Simmons/On3

Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview cornerback Jalyn Crawford has blossomed into one of the country’s top prospects in the rising junior class. The four-star holds Power Five offers from across the nation, and has been busy visiting those programs.

That includes the end of this month, when he’ll see three programs in the next five days. Crawford told The Bengal Tiger’s Billy Embody that he will see Oklahoma on Wednesday before heading to Ohio State on Friday and Michigan State on Saturday.

Those visits will mark his first trip to each of those programs. This spring, he was on campus at LSU three separate times, visited Georgia twice, and also tripped to Clemson, Alabama and a handful of other programs.

LSU currently holds a major lead in the race to land him, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM). It gives the Tigers a 93.3 percent chance of securing his commitment.

Jalyn Crawford ranks as the No. 220 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also tabbed as the country’s No. 25 cornerback and the No. 36 player in the state of Georgia.