Las Cruxes are a hard band to pin down. The goth/indie/psych/post-punk outfit with a Spanish name, Spanish song titles and Spanish lyrics has a full roster of about 20 people across the nation that fluctuates depending on the show or the record. And the guy behind it all, Eduardo Trujillo grew up in Los Angeles traveling the world playing music.

OMAHA, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO