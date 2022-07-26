You can get a year of DashPass for free — here's how

Almost everything is going up in price these days, whether it’s groceries or Amazon Prime subscriptions — so it’s nice to get a freebie every once in a while. That’s why we’re excited about this little-known Chase perk on one of the best food delivery services .

Chase credit card holders can get a year of DashPass for free . That's a savings of $119 ($9.99/month). DashPass gets you lots of tasty perks for DoorDash, including a $0 delivery fee on orders, 5% DoorDash credits back on pickup orders, and lower service fees on orders that hit a minimum subtotal.

DashPass: 1 year free for Chase card holders @ DoorDash

If you’re interested in this deal, don’t hesitate to sign up. This perk actually gives a minimum of one year of free DashPass. Basically, if you sign up before December 31st, 2023, your free DashPass will last until December 31st, 2024. This gives you about a year plus five months of DashPass if you sign up right away. If you sign up on January 1st, 2024 or later, your free DashPass will expire one year from the activation date.

If you prefer to order food on Caviar, don’t fret. DoorDash acquired Caviar in 2019, and DashPass perks can be used on Caviar orders too. While most delivery apps are chock-full of fast food options, Caviar focuses more on local restaurants and offers real-time GPS tracking on orders.

You’ll be able to take advantage of these perks as long as the Chase credit card is the main method of payment for your DoorDash account.

