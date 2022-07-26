Remembering Hard Rock Park, the Music Theme Park That Lasted Five Months

Broadway at the Beach (BATB) in Myrtle Beach opened with great fanfare in 1995 and soon became a repeat SC Governor’s Cup award winner for tourism, attracting millions of visitors since its launch. Here you’ll find shopping, restaurants, attractions and nightlife. While the greater 350-acre BATB is located between 21st Ave N and 29th Ave N. at US 17 Bypass, the attractions linked to BATB stretch across all roads to include Legends in Concert, Top Golf, multiple attractions on US 17 Bypass and the Pelicans Ballpark, home of the Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. But maybe what you’re really seeking is a little musical fun, from booty-shaking dance parties to laid back acoustic soloists, rock ‘n’ roll bands, open mic nights and everything in between, BATB can be a one-stop for live music lovers.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO