Headlines in History - July 21, 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Smoke from the Oak Fire will continue to be the major story Thursday. Temperatures will be increasing through Saturday due to the building ridge of high pressure overhead. Temperatures will start to dip slightly beginning Sunday because of an approaching trough over the Pacific Northwest, which helps to bring some fresh ocean air onshore.
Bakersfield is situated on the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley and is the seat of Kern County. A hub for energy production and the agriculture industry, it has also been gaining more popularity as a travel destination. It’s even one of the United States’ fastest-growing medium metropolises and...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is holding a job fair on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital on White Lane, according to a news release from the hospital. The hospital says, some of the available positions include activity therapist, registered nurse, nurse...
A Kern County man is a veteran not only of the armed forces, but of the bygone days of Hollywood westerns. He still wears those rhinestone-studded pearl snaps, now as he serenades crowds at nightclubs around the Kern River Valley. It was the late 1950’s. The tail-end of the golden age in Hollywood. Bill Nolt […]
Another day of triple digit heat in Kern County with a high of 103 degrees. Thick smoke from the Oak Fire will begin to shift in our direction as early as tomorrow, deteriorating our air quality for the next few days. It is recommended that Kern County residents stay indoors as much as possible.
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people. in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, a call for a reinforced structure fire was reported on 31st Street in the city of Bakersfield. The structure was unoccupied and there were no injuries reported. Bakersfield Fire Department was on scene along with Bakersfield Police Department handling traffic control.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "We're not going to turn away any child who doesn't qualify for free meals," says Rafael Juarez, Kern County's Superintendent Director of Food and Administrative Services. The California Universal Meals Program will provide all students with breakfast and lunch at no charge. These meals are...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was seen going under water and not resurfacing at the Kern River in Hart Park on July 25. Omar Martinez, 35, of Los Angeles, Calif. was identified as the victim, according to the county coroner’s office. Martinez was seen going under water […]
Kern County will continue to see triple digit temperatures along with a few clouds and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and desert communities over the next few days. Today was our 15th consecutive day of triple digit heat for Bakersfield, and we are on track. to remain...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some scattered showers are making their way to Kern County this week thanks to a high pressure monsoonal system from the south. Parts of Frazier Park and Tehachapi experienced light rain this morning. More is expected to come today and tomorrow. Showers with isolated thunderstorms...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Water is essential to our everyday lives but with the ongoing drought, it's becoming more difficult for people across the state and in the Central Valley to get the water they need. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor places Kern County not only in the Extreme...
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office announced Wednesday that all public school students in the county will be served free breakfast and lunch during the 2022-23 school year. The announcement comes after California adopted the Universal Meal Program allowing all students to receive...
Update: Jaiden Michelle Bahr has been found, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing in the Rosedale area. Jaiden Michelle Bahr is described as white, 5-foot-4, about 130 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, with a scar on her […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An upper level ridge will start to build Wednesday afternoon and will continue through Friday. It is being centered around the Sierra Nevada mountains to the Great Basin in Nevada. This building ridge will shift the wind directions to be more northeasterly, which will push...
Kern County Public Works is hosting four household hazardous waste collection events in August. Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events, which are intended for residential hazardous waste only.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen. Alexandra Johana Bravo was last seen in the 600 block of Lake Street on July 26th. She is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In 2018 a Kern County judge ruled that local baker Cathy Miller could refuse to design and make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple citing her First Amendment rights. Now that case is back in court with the state’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing suing the bakery owner on behalf of that couple.
Your Valley Builder celebrated the grand opening of phase one of their Wasco housing development, Palmas del Sol. There was music, tacos, raffles and face painting for the families that came to see their newly built homes. "It was a great turnout, and we sold out all 54 homes in...
Kern County is in for more hot, dry weather as the heat wave continues. Bakersfield is expected to see triple-digit temperatures for the next seven days, while the Kern River Valley will see highs near the 100-degree mark throughout the week. Tehachapi will reach into the 90s for the next several days. A gradual cooling […]
