Ryan Gosling's The Gray Man Is Already Getting A Sequel And More At Netflix

The most expensive Netflix movie yet is finally here. Following a limited theatrical release, The Gray Man premiered to Netflix subscribers last Friday, with the film adaptation of the same-named book by Mark Greaney starring Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry, a.k.a. Sierra Six, and Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen. While Netflix hasn’t shared any specific viewing numbers concerning The Gray Man with the public yet, evidently the platform is pleased with the final product, as it’s been announced that it’s getting a sequel and more.

Starting off, Ryan Gosling will return for The Gray Man 2, and that will be helmed by returning directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote The Gray Man with Joe Russo and Christopher Markus, will pen the sequel. Additionally, a spinoff is in the works that will be written by Deadpool duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and will “explore a different element of The Gray Man universe.” So for now, Netflix is keeping tight-lipped on who this spinoff will follow.

This big news comes after The Gray Man premiered as the #1 movie on Netflix in 92 countries. While reception among professional critics has been mixed, The Gray Man is already a hit with general audiences, as indicated by its 91% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. So even working off this limited information, it makes sense why Netflix is keen on keeping The Gray Man saga going on multiple fronts. Joe and Anthony Russo said the following in an official statement about The Gray Man launching a cinematic universe:

The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.

The Gray Man is the third movie from the Russo Bros’ production company AGBO to be released exclusively on Netflix. The first was 2019’s Mosul, and that was followed by the Chris Hemsworth-led 2020 movie Extraction, which has its own sequel on the way. Other movies AGBO has coming up include the Millie Bobby Brown-led The Electric State, which will also be released on Netflix, and Disney’s live-action remake of Hercules, which will be directed by Guy Ritchie.

For those who’ve seen The Gray Man, feel free to read our ending breakdown to see how the movie sets up the future for Court Gentry. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, without sharing any spoilers, the story follows Ryan Gosling’s character, a CIA agent, being forced to go on the run after learning dark secrets about the agency, and Lloyd Hansen is tasked with leading the manhunt. The cast also includes Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton.

While we wait for more details about The Gray Man sequel and spinoff, look through our 2022 Netflix movie schedule to see what the streaming service has coming up for the rest of the year, or head to the 2022 release schedule for more information on upcoming movies in general.

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.