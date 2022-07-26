Flashy Pastor Robbed Of $1million Jewelry During Sermon Defends His Lifestyle

howafrica.com
cantstopwontstop
3d ago
all you people that attend his church...STOP GIVING HIM YOUR MONEY DUMMIES... HE'S TELLING YOU ALL TO WAIT FOR THE GOODNESS OF HEAVEN WHILE HE HAS HEAVEN ON EARTH WITH ALL OF YOUR DONATIONS.
Reply
39
Myriam Torres
3d ago
Can’t believe this Story This Man and his Flock are a Piece of work! What happen with Helping his People out not Himself!! Maybe he got what he deserve!! Especially now when things are so bad For Everyone! A God Fearing Person is a humble One!
Reply
14
Christopher Creighton
3d ago
I'm about to become a pastor. Preach the word of God while making loads of money and being exempt from taxes. As he is taking the money from his parishioners he is telling them "In God we trust"
Reply(1)
18
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts say Bishop Whitehead robbery may have been stagedCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Samaritan saves 5-year-old boy drowning in Brooklyn pool after city lifeguards fail to respondEntrepreneur's JournalBrooklyn, NY
Chris Rock Bounces Back With Comedy Tour and A Night Out With Kevin Hart At Fresco By ScottoFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance CeremonyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Comments / 70