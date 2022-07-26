ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Flashy Pastor Robbed Of $1million Jewelry During Sermon Defends His Lifestyle

howafrica.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
howafrica.com

Comments / 70

cantstopwontstop
3d ago

all you people that attend his church...STOP GIVING HIM YOUR MONEY DUMMIES... HE'S TELLING YOU ALL TO WAIT FOR THE GOODNESS OF HEAVEN WHILE HE HAS HEAVEN ON EARTH WITH ALL OF YOUR DONATIONS.

Reply
39
Myriam Torres
3d ago

Can’t believe this Story This Man and his Flock are a Piece of work! What happen with Helping his People out not Himself!! Maybe he got what he deserve!! Especially now when things are so bad For Everyone! A God Fearing Person is a humble One!

Reply
14
Christopher Creighton
3d ago

I'm about to become a pastor. Preach the word of God while making loads of money and being exempt from taxes. As he is taking the money from his parishioners he is telling them "In God we trust"

Reply(1)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Pastor#Canarsie#Sermon#Jewels#Rolex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy