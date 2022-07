A woman pushes a shopping cart to enter a Walmart in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Nov. 5, 2020. Walmart is expecting its 2022 second quarter and full-year operating income to decline 13 percentage points to 14% and 11 percentage points to 13%, respectively. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

(The Center Square) – Walmart has cut back its second quarter and full-year profit outlook as consumers focus more on necessary goods like food due to inflationary pressures.

As food prices increase, consumers have begun cutting back on spending on other goods to make purchasing consumable goods more affordable.