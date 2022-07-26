Wyoming's average gasoline prices drop 4 cents per gallon in past week (copy)

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 16.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.55 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 25.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.10 a gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.0 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.41 per gallon.