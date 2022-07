Four people were killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, and two teens were among at least 10 others wounded. A man, 34, was shot to death in South Deering on the South Side. He was traveling in a car near the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue when someone fired shots about 1:10 a.m., Chicago police said. The car crashed into two parked cars, police said. Paramedics transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO