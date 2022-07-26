ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Garage Coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek

beyondthecreek.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a reader for sending word that Garage,...

www.beyondthecreek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Storied Restaurant Empire Chow Is Back With a Huge New Location, Three Years After Bankruptcy

Some Bay Area diners may still have fond memories of Chow, the small restaurant chain with locations in Inner Sunset and Mission Dolores, which both survived more than 20 years in business before shuttering all of its locations — including outposts in Danville, Lafayette, and Oakland — by 2019 due to bankruptcy. But now chef and owner Tony Gulisano is back with a new iteration of Chow, a huge 6,000-square-foot restaurant in San Ramon with a full bar and to-go marketplace, Mercury News reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiathroughmylens.com

Eugine O Neil National Historic Site: Tour in Danville

The Eugene O’Neill National Historic Site is run by the National Parks Service and preserves the home of the famous Nobel Prize winning playwright. At this secluded home in the town of Danville, he wrote some of his most famous plays and lived a life away from the hustle and bustle of New York City. While you can hike the grounds without a tour, if you want to enter the house and courtyard, you have to book a tour. Here is all the information from my tour of Tao House.
DANVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Lifestyle
Walnut Creek, CA
Business
KTVU FOX 2

Popular Walnut Creek splash area shuts off due to CO2 shortage

The popular spray ground at Larkey Swim Center in Walnut Creek turned off its spigots Tuesday for the foreseeable future due to an unusual circumstance. The carbon dioxide gas needed to treat the water has become increasingly scarce, and it’s unclear when the park will be able to re-up its supply, city officials said Tuesday.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Truck flips on its side in downtown San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO - Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in downtown San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. There is no word of any injuries. A white truck at the scene is flipped on its side. Another heavily-damaged white vehicle appears to have been involved. The city's emergency...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Soma
calmatters.network

Chick-fil-A in talks with Dublin officials for two locations in city

Fans of the fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A could soon see a wider selection of locations without ever leaving the Tri-Valley. The company is exploring opening two new locations in the Dublin area, while already having one established in Pleasanton and one due to open soon in Livermore. If all plans went through, that would mean four Chick-fil-A locations in the Tri-Valley area — three of which would be less than two miles from each other.
DUBLIN, CA
hoodline.com

Fried chicken master and former Miss Ollie's owner opens new, simpler restaurant concept

If you miss the remarkable skillet fried chicken from the famed Miss Ollie’s restaurant in Oakland, then you are in luck. The Afro-Caribbean restaurant on Washington Street, owned by chef Sarah Kirnon, closed its doors for good in March after a decade in business. Now, Kirnon is serving up some of her most popular dishes in a much more streamlined capacity. Oaklandside reports that Kirnon has already opened her new restaurant called Holder’s House, inside the Forage Kitchen space at 478 25th Street between Broadway and Telegraph. Hoodline reported on Kirnon’s latest venture in April before it had a name.
OAKLAND, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Gravenstein Apple Fair sure to delight after two-year hiatus

The Gravenstein Apple Fair is set to takeover Ragle Ranch Regional Park Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14. The event returns after a two-year pandemic-created hiatus. The fair will feature a bevy of events and attractions, including arts and crafts vendors, farm vendors, ag games for kids, demonstrations, farm yard exhibits, life on the farm exhibits and games for children.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Superficial

Is Aldi Coming to San Francisco? – Everything You Need to Know

The seed sowed in Germany has grown and spread its branches worldwide. Especially, on the European and North American continents, Aldi has become a big competitor. Over the years, Aldi has built a loyal customer base by serving the customer with dedication. Aldi is continuing its effort to expand its business empire further. Now, people on the internet are tittle-tattling that San Francisco may be getting one in the future. This has created excitement in the people of San Francisco. Is it just a rumor? Or the people of San Francisco are really getting an Aldi store? Is Aldi Coming to San Fransisco? If it is true, the people of San Francisco will be able to enjoy the fabulous discounts offered by Aldi. Well, continue reading this article to know the answer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Five Little Monkeys Opens in Lafayette

Last month, we learned that the toy store Five Little Monkeys would be coming to Lafayette near La Fiesta Square, and they have now opened. They even have a Zoltar fortune-telling machine in front. Check out their online selection here.
LAFAYETTE, CA
visitnapavalley.com

Best Spots for Cocktails in Napa Valley

Just because you came to Napa for wine doesn’t mean Napa Valley isn’t also serving up seriously good cocktails. Whether your vibe is posh, elegant, or Instagrammable, there’s a watering hole in Napa Valley that can deliver. From rummy tropical cups singing of banana and coconut to dark, brooding bars perfect for a dirty martini and everything in between, we’ve got a roundup below of the best Napa Valley cocktails for all interests.
NAPA, CA
calmatters.network

Council approves plans to continue Costco development project in Pleasanton

The Pleasanton City Council approved the revised traffic mitigation plans and proceedings to carry out the construction of a Costco in Pleasanton during its July 19 council meeting. Jenifer Murillo, director of real estate at Costco Wholesale, told the council that off-site improvements are the leading factor in determining when...
PLEASANTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy