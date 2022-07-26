ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Celebrate the Vinton County Fair!

By By Miles Layton Editor
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

Vinton County Fair opened kicked off over the weekend and ends Saturday.

Saturday evening, Trinitty King was crowned as Queen of the fair with Madisen Fannin as First Attendant and Macilyn Montgomery as Second Attendant.

“You should come to our fair because it is life changing and you will definitely have a lot of fun,” King said.

Newly crowned queen and court were part of Sunday’s parade through McArthur. Photos from the parade can be found on page A4-5.

Grand Marshals for Sunday’s parade, held in honor of 100 years of the fair, have each been an active 4-H advisor for more than 30 years: Missi Robson, Beverly Wolfe, Janell Thompson and Dan Thompson.

Despite a light rain, nothing could dampen the spirits of the parade’s participants which included first responders – police and fire – classic tractors, a horse drawn wagon (clop, clop, clop down the street), queens from near and far, an old firetruck and pick-up trucks filled with 4-H kids.

Highlights ahead from the fair include the Broken Home Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the horse arena.

Always entertaining, the Showman of Showmen Contest starts at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Wolfe Show Arena.

Worth noting, the livestock sale will start at 5 p.m. Friday and following the sale, there will be fireworks. Watching auctioneers call out and bidding wars erupt is good clean fun – gets the blood pumping. Please come out and support the kids.

Also Friday, there will be a dress your critter contest at 10 a.m. at the Wolfe Show Arena and garden tractor pull at 7 p.m. at Knox Pulling Track.

Saturday there will be a cute baby contest at 11 a.m. with the theme being Hollywood/red carpet at the Terry Fout Stage.

Dog show – bark, bark – will start at 12 p.m. Saturday at Wolfe Show Arena. Later, there will be a demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. to cap off the annual fair.

