Marshall Fire victims respond to Xcel bid to dismiss lawsuit

Marshall Fire victims suing Xcel Energy have responded to the company's bid to dismiss the case. The lawsuit claims Xcel equipment started the December 2021 fire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

(credit: CBS)

The lawsuit also cites arcing of utility lines in high winds. Edward Harrell captured pictures of some of the arcing.

Xcel claimed, in part, that even if that was the cause the company would not be responsible because it was "an act of God."

(credit: Edward Harrell)

The victims responded, saying it was caused by wind and Xcel did not properly maintain its equipment.

Xcel Energy has insisted all along it was not responsible for the fire.