Police: Teens arrested in vandalism at Factory Square in Southington

Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested and are facing charges in vandalism at Factory Square in Southington back in May, according to police.

The Southington Police Department said they received a call reporting vandalism at 168 Center Street on May 18. According to property management, three people remained at Factory Square after normal business hours on May 16. The property manager told police the three people flooded a bathroom, which spread out into the lobby causing damage.

Surveillance video helped police identify the three suspects as Haylie Hackett, 18, of New Britain, Michael Lanzo, 19, of Waterbury and John Jenkins, 20. The video appears to show Lanzo riding a scooter in the lobby, the bathroom hallway and on the display at the front entrance of the business, which caused an estimated $1,150 in damages, according to police.

Hackett told police she arrived at Factory Square around 7 p.m., while Jenkins and Lanzo arrived at 1 a.m. Hackett told police she told Jenkins she had permission to be on the property and that she had no part in the flooding, stating Lanzo did most of the damage to the bathrooms. Hackett said the group left together between 4 and 5 p.m., police said.

Jenkins confirmed Hackett’s timeline, police said, and told police he was looking for somewhere to “relax” with Hackett, who needed to charge his phone and remained inside the business because of rain outside. Jenkins backed Hackett’s statement that Lanzo was the person responsible for flooding the toilets, as well as riding his scooter inside the building and breaking a light.

Hackett and Jenkins were captured on surveillance video entering and exiting the bathrooms, then what appeared to be water was seen flooding from one of the bathrooms, police said.

Hackett and Lanzo were arrested and charged on Monday with second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree conspiracy to commit trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief. Hackett was released on a $10,000 bond. Lanzo was released on a $5,000 bond.

On Tuesday, Jenkins was picked up on an active arrest warrant. He was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree conspiracy to commit trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and released on a $10,000 bond.

All three are scheduled to appear in court at GA15 New Britain on Aug. 8.