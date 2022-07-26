ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Former U.S. Soccer Star Hope Solo Has Pleaded Guilty

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Comments / 67

smh ... constantly ...
3d ago

once again another example of what we all know is true ... different laws for different folks ...

Reply(3)
38
mary west
2d ago

Humans make mistakes!! Just glad no one was injured and she was not driving! Passed out is not driving! There is 1 race--and it is Human race!

Reply(3)
7
Louise Reeves
1d ago

She got off pretty light for doing what she did and putting her children in imminent danger and potentially death along with others. Thought you were supposed to be sending out tougher messages and zero tolerance policies on driving under the influence? You can’t keep changing the narrative for certain individuals while crucifying others. You’re definitely sending out the wrong messages to everyone but especially our young drivers. Shame on you. Do better.

Reply
6
 

