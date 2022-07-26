PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000
Pick 2 Day
9-2, Wild: 1
(nine, two; Wild: one)
Pick 3 Day
7-6-8, Wild: 1
(seven, six, eight; Wild: one)
Pick 4 Day
3-9-5-3, Wild: 1
(three, nine, five, three; Wild: one)
Pick 5 Day
4-6-2-6-8, Wild: 1
(four, six, two, six, eight; Wild: one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 145,000,000
Treasure Hunt
03-08-13-14-29
(three, eight, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
Comments / 0