Harrisburg, PA

PA Lottery

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000

Pick 2 Day

9-2, Wild: 1

(nine, two; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

7-6-8, Wild: 1

(seven, six, eight; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

3-9-5-3, Wild: 1

(three, nine, five, three; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

4-6-2-6-8, Wild: 1

(four, six, two, six, eight; Wild: one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 145,000,000

Treasure Hunt

03-08-13-14-29

(three, eight, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

Harrisburg, PA
