This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In North Carolina
Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer.
Trips To Discover compiled a list of the "weirdest" and most interesting roadside attraction in each state, including a unique spot right here in North Carolina. According to the site:
"Sometimes weird is good. After all, how boring would like be if everything was 'normal?' The U.S. has quite a few oddities, many of which are best explored on a road trip."
So what is the "weirdest" roadside attraction in North Carolina?
Reminiscing Sculpture
Located in Henderson, the "Reminiscing" sculpture stands as a scandalous tribute to pop culture icon Marilyn Monroe's legs. Here's what Trips To Discover had to say:
"When it was created in 2005 by backhoe operator Ricky Pearce, Reminiscing, with its 40-foot-long pair of women's legs spread suggestively, was not take well by Henderson's residents. But, as it was a tribute to Marilyn Monroe, eventually, art won out, and the piece still stands today."
Check out the full list here to see the most interesting roadside attractions in each state.
Comments / 0